Plan to convert ‘unmarketable’ Grade II listed former shop in Boston into two retail units and flats

A vision for the future of 44 and 46 Wide Bargate, Boston.

The application from Bakers Transformation & Lettings relates to the ex-One Stop shop at 44 and 46 Wide Bargate, a Grade II listed set of properties.

It also proposes converting the upper floors to two self-contained flats.

The agents note the unit has stood vacant for about two years.

The application states: “The property is ideally located for retail and residential land use. Market forces have resulted in the property being unmarketable due to the oversized retail space and the upper floors not being self contained, combined with high business rates and rental prices. The formation of two smaller self contained retail units and two self-contained flats would better suit the current market demand in the area.

“The property is well served by the existing public transport bus network and numerous shops and a nearby supermarket. A well maintained public garden is also within easy walking distance. There is also adequate pay and display parking directly opposite the site, which will benefit the retail units.