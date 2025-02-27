Plan to expand factory in Boston could create jobs

New jobs could be created as part of a proposed expansion to a factory in Boston.

Ripe Now is seeking planning permission to expand its factory off Bittern Way by adding a new cold store area.

The business specialises in importing, packing, ripening, and storing fruit in a temperature-controlled environment.

According to plans submitted to Boston Borough Council, the company currently employs 100 full-time staff and 40 part-time workers. If the expansion was approved, this would change to 180 full-time employees and 20 part-time roles.

The proposed cold store.

The development aims to boost storage capacity for fruit in the proposed cold store while also enhancing importation, packing, and ripening operations. It is also expected to create additional job opportunities for the local community.

The applicant wrote: “This scheme will provide a large cold store that is subservient in scale to the host building on the site, and with the increase in floorspace and reconfiguration of the Ripe Now premises, the development will lead to employment opportunities being created.

“Clearly, with this, there will be a requirement to consider parking provision on-site to meet this increase in staffing levels.”

They added: “The proposed cold store takes its influence in regard to its design and appearance from the host and principal building upon the site.

“This is not only seen as being acceptable from the perspective of the prevailing landscape and colour palette, but also as part of the identity of the company to ensure continuity in appearance.”

The proposed site, located at the rear of the factory, is currently being used for storage.