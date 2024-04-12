Plans approved for two-storey extension to landmark Boston building including 'destination' rooftop bar/restaurant

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The proposals approved by Boston Borough Council relate to the building formerly occupied by Poundstretchers, in Market Place – the old Scala Theatre.

Under the plans, the lower of the two new storeys would be for office space, while the upper floor would be used as a bar/restaurant with roof terrace.

The application follows four others submitted since late 2021 for the site – two relating to windows and access, and two to the provision of 18 dwellings. All have been approved; all concern the rear of the building, not the part that faces the Market Place.

The former Scala Theatre, in between Natwest and New Horizon, in Market Place, Boston. The plans to create dwellings, office space and a restaurant/bar concern the rear of the building, though.

In addition to the two-storey extension, the application proposed changes to Poundstretcher’s second shopfront in Dolphin Lane. This was to provide access to the flats and the proposed office and bar/restaurant and would include adding a lift shaft and staircase. Following revisions in light of feedback from Heritage Lincolnshire, these proposals have also been approved.

In their report, senior planner Lewis Humphreys wrote: “The proposal is considered to have a neutral impact upon the setting of nearby listed buildings and the improvements to the shopfront on Dolphin Lane represent a minor enhancement to the significance of the Conservation Area.”

The Scala Theatre (or Picturehouse and Café) was built in 1913 and opened the following year. Despite closing in 1940, features from the cinema have survived the intervening decades (as illustrated in this gallery from 2020).

In approving the plans, the council made reference to this heritage, but said it did not fall within the scope of the application.

The rear of the former Scala Theatre, where the alterations would be taking place.

Heritage Lincolnshire, it notes, had called for a ‘programme of building recording, prior to any alteration to the fabric of the structures’.

However, the report states: “Comments from archaeological advisors have recommended a condition securing a historic building record due to internal features within the former theatre and its former use. However, that seeks to record elements that are primarily impacted by the conversions to provide housing which have permission under previous prior approval consents and not the elements that are the subject of this application.”

Heritage Lincolnshire called for a similar step during the two applications relating to the provision of dwellings – ‘historic fittings/fabric of the building should be recorded prior to any proposed alteration or destruction’, the reports from that time stated. In each case, though, the council concluded ‘securing a historic building survey for the internal features goes beyond the scope of the prior approval matter and would also not be appropriate’.

A number of conditions have been placed on the application, though, including one relating to the hours of operation of the bar/restaurant – 10am to 11pm daily and 10am to 10pm for the roof terrace.

In a planning statement prepared for the applicant, Dr Rami Yousiff, agents Class Q write: “The development will enhance the social fabric of the area by providing a vibrant and versatile space for socializing, networking, and community engagement. The rooftop bar/restaurant will become a destination for residents and visitors alike, offering a unique experience and fostering a sense of community pride. Moreover, the provision of office space will support the growth of local businesses, promoting entrepreneurship and collaboration within the area.”