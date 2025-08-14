Plans approved to convert Wragby function room into a vets

Turnor Arms, Wragby. Photo Google Maps

Plans to convert part of a closed pub into a vets have been approved.

Applicant Mr A Bett submitted a proposal to change of use of an existing function room in the Turnor Arms, Market Place, Wragby, to form a veterinary practice.

The function room is separate from the pub but is connected to it.

The pub closed in May 2023 and sits in the centre of the village.

The building is part of the Wragby Conservation Area and the Turnor Arms is a Grade II listed building.

The plans were approved by East Lindsey District Council on August 5.

The planning report reads: “The proposal seeks consent to change the use of the function room to a veterinary practice.

“There would be no external changes, and externally, the building, which is currently largely open plan, would be divided into separate rooms as required by the introduction of stud walls.

“The existing car park is proposed to be utilised for customers and staff.”

The district council went on to say that it didn’t believe that the development would negatively impact residents.

It added: “The proposed use of the function room as a veterinary practice is not considered to have an impact on the residential amenity of nearby residents over and above the established use of the building, which could be noisier at unsociable hours.

“It is not considered that the proposed use of the building would have a harmful impact on residential amenity over and above the established use.”

A separate application for the change of use of the ground floor of the existing pub into a flat was withdrawn by East Lindsey District Council on April 9, 2025.

The plans were also accepted by the Highways and Lead Flood Committee at Lincolnshire County Council.

The county council said in a report: “The proposal provides adequate parking which is served by a suitable, existing access point.

“Therefore the proposal will not have an unacceptable impact on highway safety.”