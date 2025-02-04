Plans for new Starbucks drive-thru in Wragby

Burney Estates Ltd has submitted a planning application to East Lindsey District Council to build the drive-thru coffee shop at Millbrook Business Park on Lincoln Road, Wragby.

The site is adjacent to Wragby Library at the end of Millbrook Lane.

The applicant said the site is well-situated next to a busy road – which runs through the centre of the town towards Lincoln and benefits from significant passing trade. This has been a key factor in marketing the site for potential development.

The proposed use could create up to 20 full and part-time jobs, which the firm insisted would have a “trickledown effect” on other businesses in the area, boosting the local economy.

It also insisted the development would provide a valuable community facility, offering much-needed family-friendly meeting spaces.

“It is proposed to construct a new Starbucks restaurant with changes to the external hard and soft landscaping to create new areas of parking and a drive-thru lane with new vehicular access from Millbrook Lane – as highlighted on the plans,” Burney Estates Ltd explained in its covering letter.

“The proposed Starbucks unit will include a counter/server area, a dedicated drive through customer hatch, customer WCs and back of house/storage. Up to 20 jobs are likely to be created by the proposals once operational.

“This increase in work force will provide a trickledown effect on other businesses in the area, helping to boost the local economy.”

The proposed scheme also includes provisions for 26 car parking spaces, along with a separate motorbike bay and a vehicle waiting bay for drive-thru visitors.

Of these spaces, the plan includes approximately six EV charging bays and two blue badge Disability Discrimination Act-compliant parking bays next to the unit.