Plans for £2.2m re-vamp of Boston pub that would create about 30 jobs go before council

Another angle on the proposed extension.

Wetherspoon has applied to Boston Borough Council for permission to carry out a major re-vamp at The Moon Under the Water, in High Street.

The business is proposing to demolish the existing conservatory and erect a part two-storey, part three-storey extension in its place.

The build would include a new customer area on the first-floor with views over the River Haven and a roof-top garden on the second-floor.

The proposed new Wetherspoons in Boston.

A new staircase and lift providing access to these areas are included as part of the plans.

It is also proposed to extend the kitchen to reflect what would be an increased capacity for diners.

The application represents a re-submission of approved plans from 2019. Those plans, however, were only for a ground-floor extension and roof-top garden; they did not include the additional customer area on the first-floor.

About 30 jobs would be created as a result of the re-vamp, the business told the Standard

As The Moon Under the Water appears now.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “Our pub in Boston is extremely popular. We believe that the plans to improve the pub will be welcomed by our customers. Our aim is to offer our customers the best possible pub.”

Mr Gershon said the chain is currently discussing the proposals with officers at the council with a view to gaining planning permission in the early part of next year.

The business has already gained approval for a previous smaller scheme, he added.