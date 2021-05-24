Plans for renewable energy plant in Boston powered by waste submitted to Government

An image of a typical energy from waste facility.

Alternative Use Boston Projects Ltd has applied to the Planning Inspectorate for a development consent order to construct and operate a new energy from waste facility in the town.

The Boston Alterative Energy Facility would be based at the Riverside Industrial Estate, in Marsh Lane.

It would create about 300 jobs during construction and 125 or so once operational and generate power equivalent to the annual energy demand of 206,000 homes – the equivalent of 66 per cent of Lincolnshire’s households.

The facility would be fuelled by more than one million tonnes of ‘refuse derived fuel’ per year, which is sourced from residual ‘black bag’ household waste. This would be transported to the site via ship from UK ports.

A copy of all the application documents, plans and maps are available to view on the project’s website: www.bostonaef.co.uk/document-library until at least Friday, June 18.

Members of the public can register until that date to become an ‘interested party’ on the application by making a ‘relevant representation’. For further information on this process, visit: https://infrastructure.planninginspectorate.gov.uk/projects/north-east/boston-alternative-energy-facility-baef/

It is expected that the examination phase will begin in August or September and will last for six months.