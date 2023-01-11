Plans for a larger dentist surgery in Sleaford are likely to be turned down despite public support.

The location of the proposed new dental surgery, off East Road on Valley Gate, Sleaford. Photo: Google

The purpose-built facility would have been constructed on land off Valley Gate, part of a business park on the town’s outskirts.

Clover House Dental Practice have outgrown their premises on Grantham Road in the town centre and say the new site would allow them to eventually double their number of staff.

Advertisement

However, North Kesteven District Council officers have recommended that the plans are turned down as the area is earmarked for industrial use.

Proposed layout of the dental surgery.

Advertisement

The scheme has had backing from 29 people who have written in support of the application, saying there is a huge demand for dental services in Lincolnshire.

One local resident said: “Having found it incredibly difficult to find dental practices in Lincolnshire, we should be supporting and encouraging more to open. The location seems perfect – easy to get to, plenty of other businesses around.”

Advertisement

The custom building would have three clinic rooms, plus rooms for scanning, consultation and decontamination.

The business currently employs four full-time and three part-time staff, and the larger premises would allow them to recruit a similar number over the next three years.

Advertisement

Councillor Robert Oates (NK Independents) requested that the planning committee take a closer look at the application.

However, a council report found that the business would be out of place in an area which is earmarked for industrial development.

Advertisement

It also notes “the site is relatively remote from the town centre and existing residential areas, limiting options for access by sustainable modes of transport.”

The planning committee will decide whether to follow the recommendation to refuse permission at a meeting on Tuesday, January 17.

Advertisement

The original planning application says: “The applicants have decided that their only solution is a new building which they would like to be freehold premises in order that they have options for future expansion and to meet the needs of their current requirements for surgeries and staffing.

“They have looked at existing premises on Northgate which all have their limitations and do not meet the limitations of the business.

Advertisement