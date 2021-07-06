Plans for Sleaford Moor Enterprise Park units submitted

Artist's impression of the Sleaford Moor Enterprise Park and its green credentials. EMN-210507-192922001

Solar panels, electric vehicle charging points and shelters, bicycle storage, thermal energy saving measures and more are planned in this first phase of the enterprise park created by North Kesteven District Council.

Sleaford Moor Enterprise Park is a 37-acre eco-conscious business development being brought forward by NKDC, situated close to Pride Parkway in the town and visible from the roadside along the A17.

It is designed to unlock new business opportunities and bring up to 500 jobs for the local area through the creation of up to 37,245 m2 of floor space for new and expanding businesses.

Around this phase of units would sit native tree and self-watering planting areas sculpted to collect and make use of rainwater, hedging and wildflower meadow planting to support pollinators.

Provision would be made too for a wide range of wildlife with bat and bird boxes and hedgehog homes, plus log and matter piles for reptiles, insects and invertebrates to also reflect their importance and their need for habitat.

The plans for this first phase are made up of two plots. Plot one contains nine units ranging from 121 to 192 square metres which would benefit from solar panels, energy efficient insulation and electric vehicle charging points along with the inclusion of a green wall. Plot two contains six slightly larger grow-on units ranging from 313 to 476 square metres with solar panels, an electric vehicle charging shelter and extra efficient insulation.

North Kesteven planners are currently considering the application for this first phase. If approved, both plots will be built speculatively and could be complete before winter next year.

Leader of North Kesteven District Council Coun Richard Wright said: “We couldn’t be more pleased to share these plans for phase one of our Sleaford Moor Enterprise Park. In total these units would create an extra 2,367 square metres of new space for business, bringing fresh potential for jobs and economic growth.

“We have already received a substantial amount of interest in Sleaford Moor Enterprise Park which we feel demonstrates two things – that there is demand for new business space in our district because it is a great place to live, work and

invest, and that there is a need for developments which build back better.

“We hope that the range of energy-saving and wildlife conscious measures in this first phase of units will not only support our actions on climate together in the district, but ripple out and inspire a greater level of change.”

This reserved matters application for phase one of the park follows a hybrid planning application for Sleaford Moor Enterprise Park approved earlier in the year.

Currently tendering work is going on to identify a main build and construction contractor for the strategic infrastructure and construction works on the site including the civils, spine road construction, plus delivery of these phase one

units.

For more information about Sleaford Moor Enterprise Park, including to enquire about available space, contact William Wall at Banks Long and Co on 01522 544515.