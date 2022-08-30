Plans go in for vacant unit in Boston town centre

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Sense charity shop in Strait Bargate, Boston.

Harvey and Thompson has made the bid in relation to the former Sense charity shop in Strait Bargate.

The business has more than 250 stores in England, Scotland, and Wales, trading as H&T Pawnbrokers, but none closer than Peterborough.

In its submission to the council, it says it plans to open a jewellers and pawnbrokers in the unit – once home to Evans – and asks for permission to install a new shop front and shutters and signage.

The proposed front of the shop.