Plans go in for vacant unit in Boston town centre
A national chain of pawnbrokers has submitted plans to open a branch in a vacant unit in Boston town centre.
Harvey and Thompson has made the bid in relation to the former Sense charity shop in Strait Bargate.
The business has more than 250 stores in England, Scotland, and Wales, trading as H&T Pawnbrokers, but none closer than Peterborough.
In its submission to the council, it says it plans to open a jewellers and pawnbrokers in the unit – once home to Evans – and asks for permission to install a new shop front and shutters and signage.
The business was approached for a comment in relation to the plans, but at the time of writing had not yet replied.