Plans moving forward for drive-thru Starbucks in market town

A long-awaited Starbucks in a Lincolnshire town is moving closer after fresh plans were submitted.

The drive-through coffee shop was approved alongside an Aldi supermarket in Market Rasen last year.

Permission was given for the development on the A46 Gallamore Lane, the main road between Lincoln and Grimsby.

Developer 23.5 Degrees Ltd has now submitted plans for the Starbucks signage, indicating the project is moving closer.

These will include a totem with the recognisable Starbucks logo, along with directions for the drive-through system.

The original application by property developer Morbaine granted permission to knock down the existing buildings on the site, which is opposite the Market Rasen ambulance station.

The original application had generated significant interest in Market Rasen, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, with more than 650 people viewing the plans.

However opinion was divided at the planning meeting, with some residents welcoming a second supermarket to compete with Tesco, but others fearing it could impact the High Street.

Ward councillor Moira Westley (Liberal Democrat) said at the time: “As our town expands in size, it is vital that our services expand along with it and that includes our retail outlets and experiences.

“We believe that it would provide healthy competition which will in turn result in a more affordable shopping experience for our residents as well as those from the wider area passing through.”

However local business owner Matthew Horsfield expressed concerns about it taking visitors away from the High Street, “which already has plenty of coffee shops and food retailers”.

Previous plans for a supermarket and coffee shop had been submitted in 2021, but never materialised.

The nearest Starbucks to Market Rasen is currently ten miles away on Caenby Corner, while residents have to drive to Lincoln or Louth to visit an Aldi.

The latest plans will be determined by West Lindsey District Council at a future date.