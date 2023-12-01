The Environment Agency has objected to the plan – along with more than 20 neighbours

A Google maps view of the TH Clements & Sons Ltd site in Benington.

An application has been submitted to Boston Borough Council by TH Clements & Sons Ltd for an on-site caravan park to house up to 180 seasonal migrant workers.

The proposals are for 60 permanent caravans at their Benington site off West End Road – which would be in use for 52 weeks a year.

A new recreational field for the staff, plus indoor and outdoor communal areas would also be created.

An outline of the plans, showing the caravan park, recreational pitch, and other areas.

TH Clements is one of the country’s largest providers of vegetables to all the major UK supermarkets and employs a large migrant workforce.

It states the new communal areas will include a gym, laundry, TV area and amenities shop to meet the workers everyday needs. The site’s security is said to include security fences, CCTV and lighting, and will feature sustainable facilities such as electric vehicle charging and solar panels.

Under the plans, the company claims the number of vehicles moving to and from the site will be reduced. It also says that the inclusion of accommodation will help them to secure vital seasonal staff.

However, the Environment Agency has objected to the application on the grounds that it “does not satisfactorily address our concerns regarding foul drainage.”

The application has also received more than 20 objections from neighbours.

Among the concerns outlined by locals include the impact on local health services, a lack of amenities in the village, and concerns over noise and the migrants’ welfare walking on roads which have no pavements or street lighting. Others had concerns relating to sewerage and drainage, while one feared it would “drastically increase the population” of the village.

Benington Parish Council has also stated it has issues with the application, and wrote a letter seeking more clarity over the plans. One concern outlined by the parish council reads: “With the nature of the type of occupancy of these caravans, there is a concern that at times between work shifts they are likely to want to leave site and should they have no transport, there will be an element of wandering around the village looking for something to occupy their minds, of which Benington has very little amenities to entertain them. We do note that there will be a communal space and an outside recreation area, but this will most likely not be enough especially during the winter months.

"We also have some concerns / questions regarding welfare provisions that will be provided on site. How will site security be managed to keep the staff safe and minimise anti-social behaviour? Will there be a point of contact within the organisation for members of the general public to raise / voice any problems that may arise?”

Calling for a public consultation over the plans, they added: “At our last parish council meeting, when this was deliberated on, we had 15 members of public attend to bring to our attention their concerns, very strongly, to all of the above issues and numerous other items too. Our concern here is that many other residents of Benington also have concerns with this application, but have not had the opportunity to hear of its existence.”

In its design and access statement, TH Clements writes: “It must be recognised that the site operation at Benington represents a very important facility within the local economy.”