Plans submitted for old Pizza Hut unit in Boston

The old Pizza Hut unit in West Street, Boston.

A planning application has been submitted to Boston Borough Council to convert the building in West Street into three commercial/retail units on the ground floor and four flats across the first and second floors.

The striking premises, which features three decks of windows in some areas, was purpose built for Pizza Hut. The chain received planning permission for the building in 2003 and traded there until 2018.

It is proposed to divide the ground floor into three along West Street, with two of the units being served by the existing access. The third unit would be served by a new access created on the side that faces the corner of Wickes.