Plans unveiled for 23 new homes in Tattershall

A planning application for 23 new homes on land off Farriers Way in Tattershall has been submitted to East Lindsey District Council.

The development includes two one-bedroom properties, seven two-bedroom, six three-bedroom, eight four-bedroom, and three five-bedroom homes.

It is also proposed that car parking for two vehicles and bin storage will be provided for each property.

According to the applicant, the intention is to create a “village green atmosphere”, supported by the planting of native mature trees and homes that frame the open space.

The site is said to be located in the village centre and benefits from good pedestrian access to all local amenities. A new vehicular access is planned for the southeast side of the site, off Farriers Way.

Pedestrian access to the new development will be available along the existing footpath on the south side of the site, as well as from Farriers Way to the west.

“The proposed scheme is for an outline planning application for the development of 23 number dwellings with access and layout to be considered, on land off Farriers Way, Tattershall,” wrote the applicant in its design and access statement.

“Details regarding appearance, scale and landscaping are to be addressed at a later date as reserved matters.”

The statement continued: “The proposed site is seen as less detrimental to the countryside than the other sites noted in the local plan and benefits the local area of Tattershall.

“The proposal strengthens the links to schools, shops, and other facilities for the area of Tattershall and should be taken into consideration as this will enhance the sustainability of the whole area and not just benefit the proposed site.”

Proposed site section looking north. Image: ELDC

The proposed block plan. Image: ELDC