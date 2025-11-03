Poignant house-building 'Oscar' for long-standing family firm near Horncastle
Simon Todd, of the highly respected family business, Brian Todd Homes Ltd, won the accolade for its work at Blacksmith’s Lane in the village of Tetford, where the company is based.
He topped the small builder category (East and East Midlands region) in the Pride In The Job Awards 2025, run by the National House Building Council (NHBC), the UK’s largest provider of new-home warranties and insurance.
Simon was also one of only three regional winners of a Pride In The Job Seal Of Excellence award at the event, which was held in Coventry.
And it was an extra special achievement for him because the man who founded the company fully 55 years ago, Brian Todd, sadly died only last November.
A spokesperson for the firm said: “Brian’s dedication and passion were the driving force behind Brian Todd Homes Ltd, but his legacy continues.
"Simon and other family members, Gill and Paul, are committed to carrying on the work that Brian was so passionate about, ensuring that the vision and values he instilled in the company will live on.
"These awards put us back into the top ten builders in the UK. We now head to London in January for the Pride In The Job national awards ceremony.”
Now in their 45th year, the Pride In The Job awards are considered to be the ‘Oscars’ of the house-building industry.
They celebrate the dedication of site managers to raising standards in house-building, while also showcasing best practice and rewarding excellence.
Judging is rigorous across six key areas – consistency, attention to detail, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise and health and safety.
Commenting on this year’s awards, Hazel Adamek, regional director of the NHBC, said: “Congratulations to Simon and all the winners. They have demonstrated the dedication, passion and leadership skills necessary to deliver new homes to exacting quality standards in construction.
"Thousands of outstanding site managers have made their mark on the industry in the 45 years Pride In The Job has been running.
"This continued focus on excellence is vital to support the government’s target of 1.5 million new homes and to ensure that all housing is built to the quality owners and occupiers should expect.”