Police call for shutdown of shop where worker allegedly paid just £6 an hour

The hearing will be held at West Lindsey District Council offices. Photo: WLDC

A shop owner who has “total disregard” for licensing laws paid one of his workers less than half of minimum wage, police say.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arumugam Kalamohan faces accusations of employing an illegal worker in the UK – which would be the third instance of this in his Lincolnshire shops.

The worker was found being given just £6 an hour in cash at Today’s Extra in Caistor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lincolnshire Police are calling for Mr Kalamohan to lose the licence for the shop on Horsemarket.

However, he denies the allegations and claims the man was a customer, not a member of staff.

The force say he also employed illegal workers at a Grantham business in 2018 and a Stamford business in 2020, and says there are concerns this is happening at his other premises.

The man who wasn’t able to legally work in the UK was originally found and arrested at the Caistor shop in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told police he was being paid £6 cash in hand per hour, half of the £12.21 minimum wage for over-21s.

When police returned in June 2025, the man fled the shop and was later found hiding behind a car on a nearby driveway.

Undocumented workers are often exploited with poor wages and have no access to protection under UK law.

Police also found evidence of other licensing problems at the Caistor shop, including CCTV not being kept for long enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Designated Premises Supervisor for the store is Rajith Subramaniam, who wasn’t previously known to police.

The force are recommending that the shop’s licence is revoked at a hearing at West Lindsey District Council on Wednesday (September 17).

“Lincolnshire Police feel that either Mr Kalamohan still does not understand the Licensing Act 2003, or Mr Kalamohan has a total disregard for these matters,” the force submission says.

“Either way, Lincolnshire Police deem the management of the premises to be unacceptable and feel that there have been sufficient and appropriate warnings/advice given to Mr Kalamohan.”