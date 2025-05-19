Popular holiday retreat in Woodhall Spa named in world's top ten per cent of hotels

A popular holiday getaway in Woodhall Spa has received one of the most prestigious honours in the travel industry.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bainland Lodge Retreats, off Horncastle Road, has been officially named in the top ten per cent of hotels in the entire world by the reviews website, Tripadvisor.

The accolade is based on the reviews and ratings Tripadvisor has received from customers and holidaymakers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Bainland’s place among the elite has earned it a Travellers’ Choice Award, which celebrates the top ten per cent of business on the website for performance and popularity with users.

Bainland Lodge Retreats in Woodhall Spa, which has been named by Tripadvisor among the top ten per cent of hotels in the entire world.

James Trafford, estate manager at Bainland Lodge Retreats, said: “It is an honour to receive such a prestigious award and to be ranked among the top ten per cent of hotels worldwide.

"This recognition is a true testament to the amazing work and dedication of our entire team, who go above and beyond to create an unforgettable experience for our guests.

"We are incredibly proud that Bainland Lodge Retreats has been recognised globally as one of the top accommodations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are excited to continue our offering, welcoming new and returning guests and showcasing the very best of what Lincolnshire has to offer.”

Founded in 1999, Bainland is described as “a picture-perfect lodge retreat nestled in the heart of Woodhall Spa”.

Its lodges, each with a private garden or enclosed veranda, offer visitors an escape from the hustle and bustle of the hectic outside world and provide secluded space for relaxation.

With sustainability at its core, Bainland also aims to protect and enhance the beautiful landscape on which it sits.

Bookings can be made by visiting https://www.bainland.co.uk