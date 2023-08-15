After huge successes in other market towns including Horncastle and Louth, the Teenage Market is now coming to another of our towns this weekend.

Horncastle Teenage Market trader Victoria Heward with her crystals business, Nature's Promise.

The Teenage Market is coming to Spilsby for the first time on Saturday (August 19) from 9.30am to 3pm, providing young traders from the local area the opportunity to showcase their products and try market trading for free.

The traders in attendance will be predominately from the town and surrounding area, covering a wide range of different products and services.

As well as the Teenage Market, ‘Pete the T-Rex’ and his children will be roaming around on the day for people to meet and take pictures with, as part of a Dinosaur Take Over of the District’s market this summer through East Lindsey District Council's Vital and Viable programme.

Councillor Adam Grist, portfolio holder for Market Towns and the Rural Economy at ELDC, said: “Over the years, Teenage Markets has been a very valuable initiative to our market towns, providing a platform for our young people to show off their talents and creativity.

“I’m very pleased that it is now being brought to Spilsby too, as it has such a positive impact previously for the young people taking part and the residents, fellow traders and businesses in the towns.

“I hope that we can continue to inspire the next generation of market traders in East Lindsey through this initiative and provide our market towns with the vibrancy it brings now and for generations to come.”

The Teenage Market is a growing national initiative set up by teenage brothers Joe and Tom Barratt in Stockport to transform our town and city centres with the creativity of young people, helping to breathe life back into high streets, town centres, and market areas across the country, and to help showcase the business owners of the future.

Kara Joubert, a Teenage Market trader, said: “Ambition needs opportunity, and that’s exactly what the Teenage Market aims to provide young entrepreneurs with – a platform to showcase their talents, and a supportive first step into the world of trading.

“Selling at the Teenage Market has been such a valuable experience. I’d recommend it to anyone hoping to discover more about the world of marketplace trading.”