The previous postmaster resigned and the premises on Willow Lane, Cranwell Village closed on February 27 with the owner claiming a decline in trade, opting to only continue with the neighbouring tearoom.

This meant the Post Office needed to seek an alternative location for its services to the local community.

A spokesperson for the Post Office now says another retailer in the village has now come forward wishing to take on the role of postmaster for Cranwell Village, at the Premier store on College Road.

Cranwell Convenience Store looks set to host the relocated Post Office service for Cranwell Village. Photo: Google

This would restore Post Office services to customers in the community, but local swill have to wait a couple of months while a consultation process is carried out

The Post Office counter would run alongside the retail counter of the convenience store.

The spokesperson said: “The proposed opening hours are Monday to Saturday, 8am - 6pm.This would offer 60 hours of Post Office service a week. This would be an extra 15 hours than previously provided for the convenience of customers including earlier opening and later closing.

“Consultation for the move is now open with the opportunity to give feedback on the move and access into and within the store."

Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 233210. Submissions can also be made via email to [email protected], by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 660115 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.