Post office services to be restored to Sleaford area village

Pointon Village Hall will be the venue for a temporary post office every Friday morning. EMN-201210-123428001

Pointon Post Office previously closed temporarily in May last year following the resignation of the Postmaster.

This new service will start from tomorrow (Friday), operated by the Postmaster from Billingborough.

The Pointon mobile service will operate from Pointon Village Hall, on Millthorpe Road in Pointon each Friday from 9.30am to 11.30am.

Ian Johnson, Post Office Network Provision Lead, said: “We are delighted to be restoring Post Office service to Pointon as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.

“We thank the Postmaster for Billingborough for providing this service.”

This is a temporary service while the Post Office continues to seek a permanent solution.