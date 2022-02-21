No Caption ABCDE EMN-220221-123416001

The multi-million-pound investment would see a new Aldi store constructed on a site to the south of Spilsby Lane, and planning consent will also be sought to redevelop the former petrol filling station site.

The development of this modern spacious store will also see the creation of around 40 new full and part-time jobs.

Aldi has now launched an online public consultation to showcase their plans ahead of submitting a planning application to East Lindsey District Council, and local people are being invited to submit their views.

Richard Thompson, Property Director at Aldi said:

“We are delighted to have secured a site for a new store to serve Horncastle and we are extremely excited about the prospect of bringing our fresh, high quality, low price proposition to more customers.

“The proposals, which make good use of a site in a sustainable location, will provide further choice for shoppers.

“We believe in open consultation so we’re launching a ‘virtual’ public consultation in order to give everyone an opportunity to review our plans.

“We would encourage residents to provide their questions and comments via the project website.”

A newsletter with a feedback form and freepost envelope will be posted to all households in Horncastle within the next few days.