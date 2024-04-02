Power cut affects around 500 homes in Sleaford area this morning
According to National Grid, the high voltage supply incident was reported initially at about 8.47am and engineers were dispatched to make repairs.
National Grid said it initially affected almost 500 properties to the eastern side of Sleaford and Kirkby La Thorpe and power was quickly restored to 187 customers with the remaining 304 expected to be reconnected by 10.30am.
There are now only 145 customers without power.
The company said: “We are aware of this power cut incident which was raised at 8.47am this morning and our engineers are working to get the power returned as quickly as possible. We are sorry for any inconvenience this is causing you.”
For any updates, visit https://powercuts.nationalgrid.co.uk/EM/INCD-40252-h as it will be updated with progress and latest information regarding this incident.
If you are a vulnerable customer and need any extra support during this power cut, contact National Grid directly for help on 0800 6783 105.