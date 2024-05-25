Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Over the past four years, through its Community Power Fund, the Sleaford Renewable Energy Plant has made £100,000 available to community organisations operating within a five-mile radius of the plant.

Village halls in Rauceby and Wilsford, and the Anwick Community Centre, are among the latest beneficiaries of the fund, which supports local community groups and projects within a 5-miles radius of the renewable power station. Each building will be improved thanks to the Power Fund: a new kitchen for Wilsford Village Hall, new chairs and blinds and other equipment for Rauceby Village Hall and repairs to the roof of Anwick Community Centre.

At its recent meeting, the Power Fund (which is administered by North Kesteven District Council, on behalf of Schroders Greencoat, the owners of Sleaford Renewable Energy Plant) also awarded grants to Heckington Players Amateur Dramatics Society to install stage lighting and a sound system in Hale Magna Village Hall and the Heckington & District Radio Group which was set up last year to introduce the benefits of “hobby radio” to the area (licensed amateur radio, Citizen’s Band and Private Mobile Radio).

Swaton Vintage Day, to be held this year on June 30, also received a grant from the Power Fund to purchase tents, a portable generator and other equipment. The annual country show includes the World Egg Throwing Championships.

Rauceby Village Hall is among the most recent beneficiaries of the power station fund. Photo: NKDC

In total, the Sleaford REP Power Fund committed over £23,000 to the local area at its meeting earlier this month.

North Kesteven District Councillor Mervyn Head, who is chairman of the Sleaford REP Community Power Fund Panel said: “Since its inception four years ago, the Power Fund has provided more than £100,000 to around 30 projects in the local area. The fund is helping to improve the local environment, and supporting local sport, well-being and education as well as initiatives to help community cohesion. I’m delighted with the positive impact that the Power Fund is making and I urge community groups in the area to apply for funding in the future.”

For more information about the Fund, you can visit: https://www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/powerfund