Praise for team after Skegness holiday park wins top regional tourism prize

Richmond Holiday Centre in Skegness was crowned Best Family Fun destination in the East of England at Hoseasons' 15th annual awards.

The awards were a celebration of the holiday parks, lodge resorts and boating locations in the company’s UK portfolio that have achieved the highest scores in independent customer satisfaction surveys and delighted guests through exceptional holiday experiences throughout the 2021 season.

Commenting after the awards were announced during an online ceremony Andrew Downing, Manager at Richmond Holiday Centre said: “Winning awards is always nice, but being recognised by our customers for our efforts is particularly pleasing.

"It’s been the most challenging year any of us in the industry can ever remember, but throughout everything we’ve always tried to give our guests the best possible experience we can, so it’s great for our team to get the recognition they deserve.”

Simon Altham, Group Chief Commercial Officer at Awaze – the parent company of Hoseasons - said: “We all understand the importance customer reviews play in influencing holiday choices and it’s clear from the amazing scores Richmond Holiday Centre have been receiving, that the team are doing a fantastic job of delighting guests and exceeding expectations.

"The future looks brighter than ever for UK holidays and we are sure this award will help further boost bookings for 2022 and beyond.”