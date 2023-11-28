PREVIEW: Bar Boulevard ready for big launch

​After months of hard work, a brand new cocktail bar is about to open its doors in Louth.

Bar Boulevard managers Dan Greenwood and Matt Tofts behind the bar.

​Oliver and Abi C​rossland, who also own The Ranch Steakhouse & Grill in Queen Street and Mr Chips restaurant and takeaway on Aswell Street, have now taken over the former Grimsby College building just across the road and are set to open Bar Boulevard this Friday (December 1), and the Louth Leader went along for a sneak peak of Louth’s newest establishment.

The new bar will offer a huge range of cocktails, beers, spirits and much more for adults to enjoy a drink in a relaxed atmosphere, and Oliver and Abi have been working hard to make their new venture exactly right while also running their other businesses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We've taken our time with it and didn't rush just to make sure everything was right - we wanted it to be perfect," Abi said.

Bar Boulevard is almost ready to open.

"We've got such a great team here and it's come a long way, we're just excited to open now."

Now Abi, Oliver and the team are eagerly awaiting their grand opening on Friday, where guests will be able to visit from 3pm onwards.

The afternoon will see a wide range of music with a chilled out vibe, and when the evening and night-time comes, the lights will dim and there will be more of a party atmosphere.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Those looking for a picture perfect night out can not only enjoy the stunningly decorated bar designed by Abi, but make the most of the photo booth and angel wings decal, perfect for photo opportunities.

Bar Boulevard owners Abi and Oliver Crossland.

Abi said: "We love a night out so we've taken all of the elements we've loved in bars in Manchester or Birmingham and rolled them all into one."

Bar Boulevard boasts dozens of cocktails put together by the team, and Abi’s favourite is the 'Would I Lychee You Baby' which is made from lychee liquor, vanilla vodka, and candy floss, while Oliver’s is the Cuban Zombie which boasts rum, passionfruit syrup, Grenadine, and pineapple juice.

And ordering your favourite cocktails couldn't be easier as you can not only order your drinks via Bar Boulevards website at https://www.blvdlouth.co.uk/, but their dedicated app which is available to download.