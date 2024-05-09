Programme to boost impact in local communities launched

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new fully funded programme to support community focussed organisations across South Kesteven is being launched this summer and applications are now being invited.

The Impact Booster Programme, being run at the prestigious Harlaxton College and in partnership with South Kesteven District Council, will run through 2024/25 and will support community focussed organisations such as charities, social enterprises, foundations, SMEs and not-for-profit groups to improve their performance and impact.

Often referred to as the ‘Social Economy’, these organisations are estimated to account for 10% of businesses and 6% of employment across South Kesteven and Lincolnshire. They form an integral part of the regional economy, providing valuable services and support to often disadvantaged or rural parts of the county and often tackling tough and complex issues.

The groundbreaking new programme has been designed by the team at Harlaxton College, renowned internationally for their innovative approach and rigorous academic programmes. Running over eight weeks in three in person and online workshops the course, which is funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, will provide hands on advice and skills to help organisations source funding, build a sustainable business model and demonstrate the value and impact of their work.

Course leader Dr Wray Irwin, said this week: “We are delighted to be able to bring this exciting new programme to South Kesteven. We’ve designed it to give really hands-on skills to community focussed organisations that we know will make a real difference and help them move from just surviving to thriving. In addition to the workshops there will be additional learning activities and mentoring to ensure organisations feel able to put the learning into practice.”