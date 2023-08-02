Register
Progress on a £500,000 project in Boston has created "major improvements", says council

New images have been released of the ongoing progress at Boston’s Dolphin Lane
By Gemma Gadd
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 16:55 BST
An image of the progress at Dolphin Lane.
An image of the progress at Dolphin Lane.

Lincolnshire County Council is celebrating reaching the ‘half way point’ in its £500,000 scheme to rejuvenate Boston’s Dolphin Lane.

The works, which began on May 15, were scheduled to take six months.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said today (Wednesday): "Our major improvements to Dolphin Lane in Boston have officially passed their halfway point, meaning we're less than three months away from having the area fully back up-and-running with brand new stone setts and much more welcoming ambiance.

The new yorkstone paving setts glistening in the rain.
The new yorkstone paving setts glistening in the rain.

"In total, since starting work on the scheme this spring, we've removed 250 square meters of old paving and have laid over 1,700 new yorkstone setts.

“Our focus over the next few months will be on laying new setts to the eastern end of Dolphin Lane, as well as installing a new bin, bench and four cycle stands, ahead of having the works complete this autumn.”

The project, which is designed to “create a consistent appearance between Dolphin Lane and the Market Place”, will see 3,500 “aesthetically-pleasing” yorkstone setts laid on Dolphin Lane.

A spokesperson at Boston Borough Council, said: "It is amazing to see these works progressing and already we can see what a huge improvement they are having on the residents and visitors in our town. Many businesses have also commented on how impressed they are with the new surfacing which is already seeing visitors with better access to the shops in the lane.”

Neil Kempster, Chair of Boston Town Deal Board, said: “It’s fantastic to see the progress on Dolphin Lane, with the work that is taking place enhancing access and improving the appearance of this area.

“The high-quality improvements that are being carried out are in keeping with the heritage of the local area and when complete, will provide a more consistent appearance between Dolphin Lane and the Market Place.

“The work on Dolphin Lane reflects our wider commitment to the town centre and to delivering a programme of refurbishment, repairs, and restoration that helps to create a better experience for everyone who comes into Boston.”

