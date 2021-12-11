Promising start for Sleaford Festival plan

The Sleaford Festival is described as a town-wide celebration of creativity and culture, bringing people back to the high street and public spaces post-pandemic, using money from the Government’s Welcome Back Fund.
Earmarked to take place in the spring, anyone interested was invited to an open evening on November 30 at The Hub to explore and create the main themes and ideas.
Mark Bowery, marketing coordinator for The Hub said: “There was a great turnout of around 50 people at the event, with some fantastic contributions. We were delighted to see a broad mix of people from the community represented, including community groups, traders, businesses and individuals. We’re really optimistic that this has been a positive first step in the planning process and there will be more opportunity for the community to contribute in the lead up to the festival next spring.
“No decisions have been made yet. This was an opportunity to hear what the community had in mind and are interested in seeing.”
Those attending were invited to be part of a working group that will continue to meet in the run-up to the event, with a working title of Sleafest. Other interested parties unable to attend will join in too.