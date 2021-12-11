Promising start for Sleaford Festival plan

The Hub craft and design centre in Sleaford, a focus for the new Sleaford Festival. Photo: Scott Murray EMN-211012-210453001

The Sleaford Festival is described as a town-wide celebration of creativity and culture, bringing people back to the high street and public spaces post-pandemic, using money from the Government’s Welcome Back Fund.

Earmarked to take place in the spring, anyone interested was invited to an open evening on November 30 at The Hub to explore and create the main themes and ideas.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Bowery, marketing coordinator for The Hub said: “There was a great turnout of around 50 people at the event, with some fantastic contributions. We were delighted to see a broad mix of people from the community represented, including community groups, traders, businesses and individuals. We’re really optimistic that this has been a positive first step in the planning process and there will be more opportunity for the community to contribute in the lead up to the festival next spring.

“No decisions have been made yet. This was an opportunity to hear what the community had in mind and are interested in seeing.”