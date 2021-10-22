Proposed B&M store in Mablethorpe could create 40 new jobs

An artist's impression of the proposed B&M store for Mablethorpe.

Proposals for a retail unit and 60 parking spaces are being drawn up by Lincolnshire-based construction company, Lindum Group.

They include blueprints for a 14,000 square feet shop on a 1.3 acre site to the east of Tuplin Road, close to where the town’s new Tesco store is based.

Lindum’s plans are expected to be submitted to East Lindsey District Council this winter - and prior to this, public opinion is being sought online to determine support for the proposals.

Lindum Land and Planning Manager Robert Jays said the new store would be accessed via an existing arm of the Peter Chambers Way roundabout.

He said: “B&M is one of the most popular shops in the UK today and we believe it would make a valuable contribution to retail provision in Mablethorpe.

“Its arrival would boost the local economy and provide important employment opportunities.

“We are committed to community involvement and would welcome local people’s thoughts on the development proposals.

“The online consultation event is also the opportunity for people to ask any questions they may have about the B&M store we are proposing.”

B&M was formed in 1978 and is now one of the leading variety retailers in the UK. From its first store in Blackpool, Lancashire, B&M has grown to more than 685 stores and employs more than 35,000 staff.