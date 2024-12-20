The first grant scheme delivered by the new and transformative £10million East Lindsey Investment Fund (ELIF) has been announced.

£1million made available for community projects through the new East Lindsey Investment Fund

In line with the council’s commitment to make a major investment in communities across the district, £1million has been awarded to Lincolnshire Community Foundation’s GRASSroots scheme, extending the life of the scheme beyond 2025.

The scheme, which has previously been funded by a combination of grants from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, Rural England Prosperity Fund and East Lindsey District Council has already, made a huge impact across the area, with a focus on community projects, sports clubs, parish councils and village halls.

To date, more than 60 projects across the district have received funding from LCF via GRASSroots and nearly £1million in grants have been awarded through the scheme since its inception in July 2023, leveraging a total investment in our communities of over £1.6million in 18 months.

Community development is a fundamental aspect of the ELIF, which is committed to ensuring that local voluntary and community groups are supported through funding to address themes and initiatives that are close to the hearts of residents.

To ensure that communities see a long-term impact from this investment, the Fund will look to support ‘invest to save’ ideas (projects with the aim of reducing the cost of delivering services to communities) and ideas which will grow the local social economy.

Councillor Craig Leyland, leader of East Lindsey District Council, said: “We are delighted to grant Lincolnshire Community Foundation this grant of £1million to continue the incredible work of the GRASSroots scheme.

“I know of many projects across the district which have already benefitted from funding from this scheme – and I know it is making a huge impact.

“This is something ELDC is committed to continuing through the Investment Fund and this clearly shows our dedication to supporting our communities and encouraging them to continue their hard work, whether that’s by running a group supporting elderly people, putting on sports activities, taking care of a village hall or encouraging young people to try a new hobby.

“I’m looking forward to hearing of the first round of awards distributed by LCF as a result of this funding and to see what comes next.”

Paul Scott, Chair of Trustees at Lincolnshire Community Foundation said: “Staff and Trustees at the Foundation are delighted to receive news that members at ELDC have agreed to continue working in partnership with us to invest a further £1M in local communities.

“Funding via the East Lindsey Investment Fund will enable us to build on the impact of GRASSroots grants and reach into the heart of communities to improve facilities, provide access to services and opportunities.

“We are confident these funds will have a positive impact on the lives of residents now and into the future.

“The Grants Team will continue to be available at every stage of the process of offer advice and support to potential applicants.”