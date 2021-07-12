£226k fund to make high streets more attractive and safer places to visit

Planned for Skegness are enhanced planting schemes. A street ranger will also be employed address issues with street beggars and the negative impact they can have in the town centre and foreshore.

The announcement regarding the fund, awarded through the Government’s Welcome Back scheme, comes ahead of Freedom Day on July 19, when all remaining Covid-19 limits on social contact will be lifted.

East Lindsey District Council are supporting a range of initiatives designed to help the area’s recovery from the pandemic and encourage confidence so shoppers return to the high street.

Announced by Government in March 2021, the Welcome Back Fund aims to build on last year’s Reopening the High Streets Safely Fund, allowing Councils to work with their communities to put in place additional measures to create and promote a safe environment for local trade and tourism.

ELDC towns like Horncaste will see additional public seating, planting and planters, town tidy’s, pop-up art trails and exhibitions.

East Lindsey District Council have worked with partners, including town and parish councils, across the district to generate ideas about how the funding could best support their areas; ensuing people feel safe returning to High Streets and to instill confidence that places are safe to do so.

A delivery plan was then formulated from these suggestions, which has now been approved by the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government.

The action plan which was agreed by ELDC last week, contains initiatives that will be undertaken across the district, including:

- Creating enhanced planting schemes in Skegness, where a street ranger will also be employed address issues with street beggars and the negative impact they can have in the town centre and foreshore. The Ranger will work closely with the local police force, fellow ELDC officers and organisations.

Welcome back events, improved digital marketing, signage and information boards are also planned for towns like Louth.

- Additionally, ELDC towns will also see additional public seating, planting and planters, town tidy’s, pop-up art trails and exhibitions, welcome back events, improved digital marketing, signage and information boards.

Councillor Steve Kirk, Portfolio for Coastal Economy, said: “I am delighted that we have been awarded this funding by Central Government which will enable us to build on some of the work already underway to aid high street and town centre recovery.

"We recognise the significant challenges our businesses and communities have faced over the past 18 months and our intention with this and the Towns Fund projects is to work together to achieve the very best outcomes for our town, residents, and visitors.”

Councillor Adam Grist, Portfolio Holder for Market Towns and Rural Economy, added: “We’re pleased to have been able to work with our local communities and groups in bringing this action plan together.

"As we prepare to take the next step towards the easing of restrictions, it’s vital that residents and visitors alike can feel confident in visiting our towns again.