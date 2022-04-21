£250,000 expansion takes place at Boston site of family-run tyre business

Bush Tyres' base in Boston.

Bush Tyres has added four new bays to its branch in Norfolk Street, Boston, enabling it to carry out both MOT testing and servicing.

The expansion took about a year to complete and represents an investment in the site of approximately £250,000, the business said.

It comes as part of a three-year growth project which has seen the company open several new branches, giving them a total of 25 retail locations across Lincolnshire, Yorkshire, Norfolk, Cambridgeshire, and soon, County Durham.

Chris Scott, Boston branch manager, said: “We are excited to have expanded the workshop to allow us to offer a full range of services for cars and to break further into the mechanical world!

“Being well established in the Boston area, it is important to us to be able to offer our customers, existing and new, all of the automotive services they require and be able to MOT and service their vehicles.

“We have a great team here at Bush Tyres Boston and are pleased to have welcomed a new MOT tester to help us roll out the new services.”

Bush Tyres was set up by Benjamin Arthur Bush more than 70 years ago, who beforehand ran a cycle shop in New Bolingbroke.

Shortly before the Second World War, he added the supply of pneumatic car tyres to his established cycle-tyre business in response to growing public demand. After the war, B.A. Bush became a recognised tyre dealer and by 1947 were fitting tyres to vehicles of all types.