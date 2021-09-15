£400,00 in business grants on the menu to help North Kesteven businesses bounce back

New lifeline grants for leisure and hospitality businesses in North Kesteven. EMN-210913-194239001

With the situation currently made even worse by staff and supplies shortages caused by self-isolation of employees, training backlogs and Brexit red tape, firms will be able to apply for a further slice of Government funding through North Kesteven District Council in a fresh round of Additional Restriction Grants.

This package will be split into two separate grants; firstly, a £300,000 ‘Adapt and Revive’ fund that will look to support established businesses in the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors; and at a later date a £100,000 fund which will be targeted at supporting start-up businesses.

Council Leader Coun Richard Wright said: “Retail, hospitality and leisure businesses are the backbone of our high streets, and this new funding really prioritises progressive enterprises looking to adapt for the future.

New Leader of North Kesteven District Council. SUS-210609-155804001

“At North Kesteven District Council we’ve done everything we can during the pandemic to support local business people.

“Now the focus shifts to moving forward and learning to thrive in a changed world.

“Any business that successfully applies to these schemes won’t be doing this alone. The BusinessNK team will be with them every step of the way and is on hand with support during the application process and into the future through our dedicated business support team.”

More information about the grants and the applications are at www.businessnk.co.uk.

If you have any questions relating to these new grants, email [email protected]

NKDC will be delivering these schemes having already supported 492 local businesses to the tune of £3.4 million since November 2020.

The Adapt and Revive grant will support independent retail, hospitality and leisure businesses, plus businesses in the supply chain for these sectors. Businesses will need to provide a strong business plan and show how they could utilise potential funds to support projects such as digital readiness, new technology, innovation, carbon reduction, training and business resilience.

The grant launched on Monday via an online application process through www.businessnk.co.uk.

The Start-Up Grant is designed to support businesses which started on or after April 12, 2021, or for individuals looking to establish a business within the next six months.

This grant will be open to all sectors, though priority will be given to retail, hospitality and leisure businesses and their supply chains. The fund offers a new opportunity for innovative ventures which are looking to take on the challenge of starting up or adapting to thrive in the post-lockdown environment.