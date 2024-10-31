Pub award currently held in Lincoln is open for 2025 entries

An award that celebrates the best Community Fundraising by a pub, which is currently held in Lincoln is accepting entries for its 2025 event.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Railway Inn won the Community Fundraising Hero award in the most recent Community Pub Hero Awards and now other pubs in Lincoln can enter for the 2025 event which is held in front of MPs at the Houses of Parliament. Landlords, Dave Clarke and Mike Quinn, were at the ceremony in the Houses of Commons to accept the award in 2024.

Pub companies, breweries and local MPs can all enter a pub that they know has done something special in Lincoln, whether that’s raising money for good causes, putting on community events, supporting grassroots sports or with an innovative sustainability initiative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pub won because, despite being small, it’s made a big impact within its community. Through a variety of events, including a monthly quiz, it has raised over £6,000, for various local and national charities. The pub holds an annual memorial event which raises money for the local Ambucopter. This year the pub has set themselves a target to raise £1500 for MacMillan Cancer.

The Railway Inn Photo

Tonia Antoniazzi MP, the new Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group, who hosted the event last year, said: “I was honoured to attend the awards last year and meet so many dedicated Publicans and hear about how they support their local communities and know that this year will be incredible as well.”

Pubs in Lincoln which have community and charitable activities are now being encouraged to enter themselves into the Community Pub Hero Awards, organized by PubAid in association with the All Party Parliamentary Beer Group and sponsored by Matthew Clark.

Pubs and pub companies across the UK are encouraged to enter one of five categories. The following three categories also have a regional winner from England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland: Community Support Hero which celebrates a pub that truly supports its local area; Community Fundraising Hero for the pub that raises money for charity; Community Regular Hero for an individual who goes above and beyond.

Entries are now open and are free to enter.