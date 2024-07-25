Quickline secures major Government contract to upgrade rural Lincolnshire broadband

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than 50,000 homes and businesses across areas of rural Lincolnshire will soon get access to lightning-fast broadband.

Rural broadband provider Quickline has won a contract worth approximately £120m to connect hard-to-reach premises in Lincolnshire and East Yorkshire, under the Government’s £5bn Project Gigabit programme.

The contract covers a total of 72,000 premises, of which around 52,000 fall within rural Lincolnshire.

Areas covered under the rollout stretch across North and North East Lincolnshire, and down to the Lincolnshire Fens, close to the Norfolk and Cambridgeshire borders.

Quickline CEO Sean Royce (left) with Fibre Engineers Katrina Brown, Katie Hook and Keane Parsons.

As a result of the investment, Quickline will also expand its commercial network in Lincolnshire to reach even more premises.

As well as the £120m contract covering parts of East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, Quickline has also been awarded a new £70m contract to provide fibre broadband to rural areas In North Yorkshire.

Quickline has now won four Project Gigabit contracts. It brings the total public investment in full fibre broadband delivered by Quickline to nearly £300 million.

Quickline CEO Sean Royce said: “The award of these contracts underlines our position as the primary Project Gigabit broadband provider in rural Lincolnshire.

“We have now won all four contracts we have bid for, making us the UK’s second largest Project Gigabit regional delivery partner.

“We are a regionally focused provider, and through our work as part of the Project Gigabit programme and beyond, we’re laser focused on delivering on our mission to connect rural communities to a world of possibilities.”

Project Gigabit is a government-funded programme to enable hard-to-reach communities to access lightning-fast, gigabit-capable broadband.

It targets homes and businesses that are not included in broadband suppliers’ commercial plans, reaching parts of the UK that might otherwise miss out on upgrades to next-generation speeds.

Gigabit-capable broadband delivers faster speeds and fewer dropouts. Unlike traditional copper-based networks, gigabit connections won’t slow down at peak times, meaning no more battling for bandwidth with the neighbours.

Work is already underway with communities near North Kelsey in the West Lindsey area of Lincolnshire among the first set to benefit from the availability of Quickline’s full fibre network.

Other villages included in the rollout include Long Sutton in the Lincolnshire Fens.

Digital Infrastructure Minister Chris Bryant said: "Accelerating the rollout of fast broadband and modernising the country’s digital infrastructure is crucial to kickstarting an era of sustained economic growth in every part of the UK.

“Our £190m investment in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire will heal the headache of endless buffering felt by too many in rural communities, while building the infrastructure needed to attract new investment and ensure the benefits of digital technology reverberate across every corner of the country.”

The awarding of the new contracts will also see Quickline broaden its commitment to skills, training and community support under its extensive social values programme.

As part of Project Gigabit, Quickline has committed to create more than 200 apprenticeships in the areas covered by the contracts through collaboration with build partners, as well as delivering over 2,500 accredited training courses and online work experience for 1,400 students.

Cllr Richard Davies, Executive Member for IT at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “It is great news that we have a successful bidder in Quickline for Project Gigabit.

“With this latest round of bidding now secured, it will mean that the vast majority of rural premises not currently upgraded to gigabit connectivity will soon be able to get a high-speed connection.

“This is a valuable part of our continuing improvement for high-speed broadband connection for Lincolnshire and will be an equally valuable asset for residents and businesses alike.”