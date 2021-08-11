Rasen business leading the way for a Greener district

Market Rasen's Green Life Pantry EMN-210408-164651001

Jenny Salvidge was inspired by activists such as Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall and his programme ‘War on Plastic’ to set up her own shop in Market Rasen’s Queen Street.

Now well-established in the heart of the town’s high street, Green Life Pantry the shop gives people the opportunity to weigh their own foods, buying only what they need and reducing the need for unnecessary packaging.

Growing up Jenny was taken to the local weigh and save shop, learning to buy only what was needed to cook the family meals from scratch.

What began as a need to save money has engrained in her a way of shopping that is also beneficial for the environment.

Jenny said: “This way of shopping helps to reduce food waste, which is a huge problem.

“As customers are buying to their needs, items also take up less space.

“It takes slightly longer to shop but is ultimately far more rewarding”

West Lindsey District Council’s recently released Sustainability, Climate Change and Environment Strategy defines its vision, aims and ambitions for the environmental challenges faced today.

Tracey Coulson, cof the Environment and Sustainability Working Group said: “We are fortunate that we have businesses and people living in our district who take the environment seriously.

“Jenny Salvidge is just one of many people who are working hard to make a difference and it is great that the council was able to support her with grant funding.

“Being mindful of the small ways that we can help the environment, such as using less single-use plastic will help move us as a district towards living ‘greener’ lives.

“This is just one of many ways we can help to combat climate change and we wish Jenny the best of luck with her business venture.

“We hope more businesses will share their news with us to let us learn from businesses who are environmentally friendly.”

As part of the council’s support of businesses during Covid-19, Green Life Pantry received grants which have been put towards new dispensers in the store, making life easier for customers to weigh their own ingredients more accurately.

The shop sells a range of dry goods including grains, nuts and flours, but also stocks gifts, sweets, tea and coffee and fruits.

Jenny has also created an area dedicated to household refills such as cleaning products and shampoos.

Jenny said: “We do try and promote recycling in the shop; we encourage customers to donate their used containers as we feel it is better to re-use first, rather than recycle.

“We would love to see a community recycling scheme in Market Rasen, alongside the council’s provision of litter bins, it would give some of the local community who are less mobile or unable to get to the tip a place to take excess recycling.”

Jenny believes that everyone can do their bit to help the environment.

Her top tips include:

○ Only buy what you actually need – think carefully about the food that you will use.

○ Be aware of where your food comes from; shopping locally can reduce the distance items travel, reducing carbon footprints.

○Ask if you are able to take your own containers to shops to reduce use of plastics, the local butcher (Lancasters in Queen Street) for instance allows customers to take their own containers.