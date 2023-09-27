Rasen shop reopens after break-in

After being closed for more than a week following a break-in, Market Rasen’s Age UK Lindsey shop has reopened with renewed vigour.

The closure was an opportunity to clean, re-merchandise and refresh areas. The shop is now packed with a variety of Autumn stock and is welcoming back customers and donors with open arms. Image: Age UK Lindsey

​The Queen Street premises was one of two targeted in the early hours of September 12.

During the enforced closure, to allow repairs to take place, sales Assistant Angela Barnes-Milford, along with two of the shop’s volunteers and the Deputy Area Manager took the opportunity to clean, re-merchandise and refresh areas.

Sarah Roberts, shops area manager for Age UK Lindsey said: “The break-in has been upsetting, but we are a close team with strong values and all staff have been supported throughout.

"Money-wise not a great deal was taken, however the door, till and a back office were vandalised, which has taken a while to sort out and will be an additional expense for a charity already working to tight budgets due to rising costs.

"The most frustrating aspect is the effect it has on our ability to deliver much-needed services to older people in West Lindsey, East Lindsey and North Lincolnshire.