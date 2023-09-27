Register
Rasen shop reopens after break-in

After being closed for more than a week following a break-in, Market Rasen’s Age UK Lindsey shop has reopened with renewed vigour.
By Dianne Tuckett
Published 27th Sep 2023, 09:44 BST
The closure was an opportunity to clean, re-merchandise and refresh areas. The shop is now packed with a variety of Autumn stock and is welcoming back customers and donors with open arms. Image: Age UK LindseyThe closure was an opportunity to clean, re-merchandise and refresh areas. The shop is now packed with a variety of Autumn stock and is welcoming back customers and donors with open arms. Image: Age UK Lindsey
​The Queen Street premises was one of two targeted in the early hours of September 12.

During the enforced closure, to allow repairs to take place, sales Assistant Angela Barnes-Milford, along with two of the shop’s volunteers and the Deputy Area Manager took the opportunity to clean, re-merchandise and refresh areas.

The shop is now packed with a variety of Autumn stock and is welcoming back customers and donors with open arms.

Sarah Roberts, shops area manager for Age UK Lindsey said: “The break-in has been upsetting, but we are a close team with strong values and all staff have been supported throughout.

"Money-wise not a great deal was taken, however the door, till and a back office were vandalised, which has taken a while to sort out and will be an additional expense for a charity already working to tight budgets due to rising costs.

"The most frustrating aspect is the effect it has on our ability to deliver much-needed services to older people in West Lindsey, East Lindsey and North Lincolnshire.

"Our shops help us continue to fund these vital services and they need to stay trading in order for this to happen.”

