Rachael Bell and Jayne Matthews want to hear from you

Last Christmas, the town’s Tesco store distributed 58 seasonal hampers through local schools and this year they want to reach right into the heart of the community.

Thanks to a generous donation of £1,000 from Darren at Drayton Motors, the store want to distribute 50 or 60 food hampers containing everything needed to create a festive meal – but they need Rasen Mail readers’ help to find out who should receive one.

Team leader at Tesco and the person in charge of the project, Rachael Bell said: “Times are hard for everyone and we want to do our bit to help.

"We are asking people to nominate someone or themselves to receive one of our food hampers.

“Let us know the name of the family, how many are in the family and the ages of the children, as well as why they deserve the hamper – and, of course, a contact number for the family.

"I am really passionate about helping our community; we don’t want anyone to go without this Christmas.”

There will be a box at the customer service desk in the Linwood Road store for people to put their nominations into.

The hampers will be ready to collect on Friday December 23.

The store is also continuing its food bank collections – asking customers to buy an extra something during their visit and leave it in the donation trolley or purchasing one of the ready-made bags, which goes to support the New Life Church foodbank.

The store also supports the Caistor Food Bank.

In addition, leading up to the festive season, the store will also have a ‘Toys and Treats’ donation box, where any suitable item can be left.

Rachael said: “Our customers are always so generous.

“When we did this last year, a lady came in with a load of items she had made and donated them.