Rasen travel shop's new look

Market Rasen holidaymakers can now plan their next trip in style following the £40k refit of a town travel shop.

From left: Abbi Wilson, Travel Consultant; Marc Butler, Travel Branch Manager; and Lucy Myers, Assistant Manager in the new look travel shop

Located on Market Place, Lincolnshire Co-op’s Market Rasen Travel branch reopened last Wednesday (November 30) having closed for renovations earlier in the month.

Inside, the space has been modernised, giving a sleek and fresh appearance while remaining comfortable and practical for both customers and colleagues.

Community retailer Lincolnshire Co-op has had a solid trading year, and sales in travel have shot up, showing growth on pre-pandemic trading years.

Almost a quarter of clients have booked with the society’s travel branches for the first time with many wanting the support and security of using a travel agent after the disruption caused by Covid-19.

Marc Butler, Branch Manager at Market Rasen, said: “After two challenging years, we felt it was the right time to have a fresh new look in branch, and we’re delighted with the level of investment.

“We’re excited to resume booking our customers their dream holidays.”

Market Rasen Travel employs four local agents, and first opened back in 2013.

Armed with its new look, the branch is now welcoming customers back in, offering the same independent advice and exceptional care.

Members who book through a Lincolnshire Co-op travel branch also receive dividend on their booking and support local good causes through the society’s Community Champions scheme.

Lincolnshire Co-op recently reported a solid trading year, with sales steady in many trading divisions.

This means the society’s members will benefit from a dividend bonus of £1.6m, which was paid onto dividend cards last Saturday.

