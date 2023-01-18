Reaction as owners of Eve & Ranshaw, the "jewel in Louth's shopping crown", announces closure

The people of Louth have been expressing their dismay as one of the UK’s oldest family-run department stores, which has been in business since the 1700s has confirmed today (Wednesday) that it will be closing in March.

The earliest photograph of Eve & Ranshaw.

Earlier today it was announced that the owners of Eve & Ranshaw Ltd. which has been trading in its original building since 1781, had confirmed that the store will close its doors for good on Saturday March 4 after struggling since the Covid-19 lockdowns.

The news was met with an outpouring of sadness on social media, with one follower saying that “Louth has lost the jewel in her shopping crown”.

Advertisement

Another said that Eve & Ranshaw has been a “mainstay in Louth town centre and the town will be worse off for its loss”, while another said the news is “a huge loss to Louth”.

Eve & Ranshaw pictured in the 1880s.

Advertisement

Others recall their many shopping experiences there, from buying first bras in its lingerie department to furnishing their homes in its homeware department.

Gary Denniss of Louth Independent Traders said the news was a “huge loss” for the town:

Advertisement

"It’s very sad news and it will be a huge loss to the town,” he said.

Mr Denniss said it was hoped that another independent business would take on the building, and that the loss of Eve & Ranshaw would be a “big empty space in the town”.

Advertisement

A historic advert for Eve & Ranshaw.

Coun Adam Grist, Portfolio Holder for Market Towns and Rural Economy at East Lindsey District Council said the news of the closure was “an extremely sad day for Louth”:

Advertisement

"The department store is a huge part of the history of Louth Town Centre and has been much loved by generations of families over the years,” he said, “My thoughts are with the staff directly affected by the closure.

"The loss of the store will be felt particularly by the town’s many independent shops and everyone who comes to Louth to shop there.”

Advertisement

Mr Grist also confirmed that the council “remains committed to supporting businesses” as others are continuing to struggle in the post-Covid-19 era and in the current cost of living crisis.

Eve & Ranshaw's removal horse and carriage.

Advertisement

“East Lindsey District Council recognises the ongoing challenges faced by businesses as they struggle with rising costs while recovering post-Covid,” he said, “The Council remains committed to supporting businesses and our Vital and Viable programme recognises the important role these businesses have for our local economy.