Real-time updates a tap away at more railway stations in Lincolnshire
The stickers, which have been placed in waiting rooms or near platforms, include a specific QR code that if scanned will provide customers with details on the next three trains running from their location via Messenger or Whatsapp.
Dave Meredith, Customer Services Director at East Midlands Railway, said: "We understand the importance of providing travellers with instant access to relevant information, and these stickers are a handy way for our customers to get quick and easy updates straight to their smartphone."
The QR stickers will be placed in the following Lincolnshire stations:
Ancaster
Barton on Humber
Barrow Haven
Gainsborough Lea Road
Great Coates
Grimsby Docks
Goxhill
Habrough
Havenhouse
Heckington
Healing
Hykeham
Hubberts Bridge
Market Rasen
Metheringham
New Clee
New Holland
Rauceby
Stallingborough
Swinderby
Swineshead
Thorpe Culvert
Ulceby