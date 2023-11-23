Travellers on EMR trains in Lincolnshire will now be able to quickly get information on the times of services after special QR code stickers were installed at stations across the network.

An example of EMR's new QR code stickers for live updates on trains.

The stickers, which have been placed in waiting rooms or near platforms, include a specific QR code that if scanned will provide customers with details on the next three trains running from their location via Messenger or Whatsapp.

Dave Meredith, Customer Services Director at East Midlands Railway, said: "We understand the importance of providing travellers with instant access to relevant information, and these stickers are a handy way for our customers to get quick and easy updates straight to their smartphone."

The QR stickers will be placed in the following Lincolnshire stations:

Ancaster

Barton on Humber

Barrow Haven

Gainsborough Lea Road

Great Coates

Grimsby Docks

Goxhill

Habrough

Havenhouse

Heckington

Healing

Hykeham

Hubberts Bridge

Market Rasen

Metheringham

New Clee

New Holland

Rauceby

Stallingborough

Swinderby

Swineshead

Thorpe Culvert