Reassurance coastal businesses will survive further wait for 'Freedom day'

A crowded Skegness beach at the weekend. Photo: Barry Robinson.

There has been an anxious wait for tonight's announcement by Prime Minister Boris Johnson regarding the scheduled full lifting of Covid-19 restrictions on June 21.

The Prime Minister broadcast to the nation confirming a four-week delay until July 19 to the ending of social-distancing rules.

There was some good news, however, with weddings and funerals able to go ahead with no limit on guests but social distancing. Some theatre performances would also be able to go ahead, the Prime Minister said.

The delay until July 19 follows concern as the Delta variant continues to spread rapidly.

Rising infections in the UK are being driven by the Delta variant, first identified in India, which now accounts for 90 per cent of infections.

In England, there were a total of 35,971 positive Covid tests in the past seven days at a rate of 63.9 per 100,000 people.

However, Mr Johnson appealed to the public to show patience, with one last push to ensure that when controls do finally end it is “irreversible”.

Lincolnshire Coastal Destination BID remains optimistic local businesses will survive the delay.

Nicola McGarry, manager of the Lincolnshire Coastal Destination BID, was speaking after the said: "Although the decision to postpone ‘Freedom Day’ is disappointing, even in this stage of the lockdown, we have never seen the coast busier.

"We are sure local businesses will continue to respond to the challenges this gives us.