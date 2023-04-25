Regional business promotes eight, including two in Boston and two in Sleaford

Duncan & Toplis, one of the East Midlands’ biggest accountants and business advisers, says the appointments reflect its ‘confidence and resilience’ as it looks to the future.
Leading the promotions is Chris Bradford, who has been appointed as a director.
Alongside this success, Annette Stewart, Sally-Anne Hurn, Damon Tunnicliffe, Emma Pendrigh, Ellie Scotland, James Goodrich and Charlotte Peacock have all taken on the role of associate director.
Annette and Sally-Anne are based in Boston; Damon and Emma in Sleaford; Ellie and James in Lincoln; and Charlotte in Newark.
Adrian Reynolds, managing director of Duncan & Toplis, said: “Despite an uncertain economic outlook, 2022 was a year of growth for Duncan & Toplis, and these promotions reflect our confidence and resilience as we look to the future.”
He praised the eight for their ‘individual passion’, not just in terms of the role, but also Duncan & Toplis itself.
He also credited them with their commitment to the business’ ‘2025 Vision’, its plans for the coming years as it builds towards its 100th anniversary in 2025.
“I am delighted for Chris, Annette, Charlotte, Damon, Ellie, Emma, James and Sally-Anne, and I am looking forward to seeing them flourish in their new senior roles,” he added.