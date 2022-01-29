Relax as couple open town’s own Thai spa

Maliwan Wilson, principal therapist at Wansabai Thai Spa. EMN-220121-163242001

Opening on Carre Street this month, Wansabai Thai Spa is led by Maliwan Wilson and her husband Graeme, claiming to be the only dedicated Thai massage spa locally.

Wansabai means “relaxation day” in Thai, explains Graeme who insists that although partners, it is very much his wife’s venture.

Thai-born Maliwan has been working as a massage therapist for a number of years, lately in London, until the couple opted to move to Swineshead for a quieter life in Lincolnshire. They opted for Sleaford as an ideal location to start up in business.

One of the comfortable therapy rooms at Wansabai Thai Spa in Sleaford. EMN-220121-163152001

Maliwan has a couple of other staff working with her, but with five treatment rooms she has scope to expand to meet demand.

Graeme said: “We have had a positive response so far.

“Our therapists are skilled in a number of massage techniques, our goal is to work with you to relax your mind and body from the stresses of everyday life.

“We want you to leave your session feeling better, but our priority is your overall health and wellbeing.”

A smaller therapy room at Wansabai Tai Spa. EMN-220121-163223001

New clients are taken through routine questions to screen for significant medical conditions before heading for the massage tables. They can also specify particular areas they wish to concentrate on.

Traditional Thai massage (called nuat thai) is an ancient healing system combining pressure, and assisted yoga postures. Graeme says: “The therapist will knead and press muscles along the body’s energy lines with the hands and feet to help you relax, relieve aching muscles and boost your mood. Loose clothing can be worn for this therapy.

“Thai combination massage using aromatherapy oils enhances body and mind through a combination of different massage styles including Thai massage, Swedish massage and deep tissue massage and using pressure point massage techniques.”

He added: “We also have two treatment rooms that combine into one to allow couples to share the experience in the same room side by side.”

As a general rule sessions take one to two hours. It can be a one-off or clients may return for relaxation or a recurring issue.