Craig and Sharron Aspden EMN-220213-103140001

Horncastle Angling Centre has re-located on the industrial park on Boston Road, and is preparing to open to the public on Tuesday, March 1.

Owned by Craig and Sharron Aspden, the business caters for all anglers of all abilities and keenness, and is a family business with their sons and grand-daughter also getting involved in the running of the business.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as a huge selection of rods, poles, baits and reels, the superstore also sells a variety of clothing to make it a one-stop shop for those interested in starting out in angling, or enthusiasts looking for the latest equipment.

Craig and Sharron bought the shop in February 2019, and as well as offering everything the angling community needs, they also work with community groups and charities and help to get children into fishing.

They have recently begun working with On Track Fishing who support people with mental health issues by getting them into fishing.

To celebrate their new premises, the business will be holding a “Big Bang” open day on March 5, which will include demonstrations and freebies, with support from local businesses and carp fisherman and author Julian Cundiff performing the opening.

Spokesman, Sarah Pallant, said: “We have a fantastic team of staff who are simply wonderful and help to create a great community angling experience for our customers far and wide.

“Our customers tell us our current shop is an anglers toy shop, so we cannot wait for them to see what we have in store for them at the new superstore.

“They deserve local recognition and the support of the town. They have a great reputation amongst the fishing community.”