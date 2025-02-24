'Remarkable achievement' as hair and beauty salon in Louth wins gold

A thriving hair and beauty salon in Louth is going for gold after achieving a prestigious milestone with the iconic brand, Clarins.

It’s less than a year since Salon Carina, which is based within the Brackenborough Lakes hotel and resort, joined forces with the French luxury skincare and cosmetics company.

Now it has been awarded Gold Salon Partner status for “demonstrating exceptional standards of service and commitment to the Clarins brand”.

Elated salon manager Hannah Williams said: “This remarkable achievement reflects the dedication of our talented team and the unwavering support of our incredible clients.

Salon Carina manager Hannah Williams (far left) and director Carina Tuxworth (far right) with Clarins representative Kimberley Jones (centre) and therapists Freya Donner and Gemma Turner. (PHOTO BY: Salon Carina)

”The accolade not only recognises Salon Carina’s excellence in beauty treatments but also opens the door to an array of exclusive benefits for our valued clients.”

The salon linked up with Clarins in 2024 because the brand’s products were no longer available in Louth after the closure of popular department store Eve and Ranshaw the previous year.

A launch night was held to introduce customers to the range of beauty and skincare products, and fully trained therapists were soon offering treatments.

Carina Tuxworth, owner and director of the salon, said: “We are incredibly proud to have achieved Gold Salon Partner status in such a short time.

"This is a testament to the hard work of our team and the loyalty of our clients.

"We are committed to providing the best possible service and look forward to offering our clients even more exceptional experiences with Clarins.”

To celebrate the achievement, Salon Carina is to host a special event on Thursday, March 27 when guests can enjoy an immersive evening learning about all things Clarins, take advantage of exclusive offers and have the chance to win exciting prizes.

The salon prides itself on “creating a warm and welcoming environment – whether you’re in need of a fresh haircut, a rejuvenating skincare treatment or simply a moment of relaxation”.

As a Gold Salon Partner with Clarins, it can now offer special gifts with purchases, access to the Clarins For Me personalised loyalty scheme, which rewards customers, and new events, treatments and experiences.

Hannah added: “We are dedicated to providing the highest quality of beauty services, and this Gold Salon Partner status is just the beginning.”