Reservations open for latest phase of Boston housing project after ‘overwhelming’ interest in first two

A property in Ingram Park.

Built-to-rent refers to new build properties which have been specifically built for people and families to rent.

Ingram Park from Wise Living and its developer partner Seagate Homes has been under construction since October 2020.

All rental homes in the first and second phase of the development off Carlton Road were reserved in a matter of weeks, and work is already under way on the remaining 30 homes ahead of their phased launch from mid-March.

Inside one of the homes.

It is Wise Living’s first development in Lincolnshire.

Anne Malone, head of customer experience at Wise Living, said she was ‘overwhelmed’ by the success of the development’s first and second phases and believes the remaining phases will be welcome news to any who missed out.

“Ingram Park is in a great location on the north west edge of the town. It’s not too far from the town centre but being in the suburbs, it offers easy access to the countryside and the river too,” she said.