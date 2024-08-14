Reservoir plans for Sleaford consultation attracts strong public interest

People were vocal on the potential effects on communities, roads, transport, agriculture, the local economy and the environment. Photo: Anglian Water

Local people and organisations have had their say on proposals for a new reservoir near Sleaford in a second round of consultation.

Anglian Water’s consultation on the new water supply project closed on 9 August, with valuable feedback received.

The second consultation on the reservoir saw the water company asking for people’s views and insight on the latest proposals for the project, which incorporated feedback from the first consultation.

The proposals included an emerging design for the reservoir – south east of Sleaford – and the infrastructure, channels, and pipeline routes needed to transfer water to and from the reservoir.

The proposed new reservoir is planned to help secure water supply for the future and strengthen resilience to drought, while also protecting the environment by enabling a reduction in the amount of water taken from environmentally sensitive rivers and underground aquifers.

Reservoirs are sustainable ways of producing resilient, safe drinking water supplies because they take from river catchments which have surplus water. They make the most of wet weather for public water supply, capturing river water that would otherwise drain to the sea and storing it so it’s on tap when needed.

The consultation included a series of in-person events take place in local communities near where the proposals are located, giving people the chance to speak to the project team and ask questions before submitting their views.

Feedback has focussed on the need to think carefully on the potential effects on local communities, roads and transport, agriculture and the local economy, and the natural environment.

People have also responded positively to the emerging design for the reservoir, which is intended to integrate with the surrounding villages and farmland.

The feedback will help the project to take an important step as the team develops the design and more detailed plans for wider considerations such as construction.

So that everyone can see the key themes and issues raised during the consultation, the project team will publish a summary of the feedback later this year.

Dr Geoff Darch, Head of Supply Demand Strategy for Anglian Water, said:

“We want to thank everyone for taking part in the consultation – we’ve received really valuable feedback from local people and stakeholders.

“Although it’s too early to know exactly how we’ll respond to all the feedback, your comments are a key part of the planning process. They help us to identify impacts and keep these as low as possible, while maximising benefits for people and nature.

“The project has the potential to make a hugely positive impact on our relationship with water, so we’ve been really keen to see what people think about our latest proposals.

“It was great to hear such enthusiasm for the emerging design and the opportunities the reservoir could bring, including access to recreational amenities and nature. We were pleased to be able to give people a better idea of what the reservoir could look like, and to explain more about our plans for filling the reservoir and treating and supplying the water.

“We know it’s very important for us to consider the effects of our plans on those impacted including homeowners, landowners and nearby communities. We’ll be continuing to engage closely with everyone as our proposals develop.

“We’re now carrying out more work to develop the detail behind our plans, including around the topics that we know are important to local communities. People have told us they want to know more about how the reservoir will be constructed, how traffic will be managed, and how we’ll protect the environment and manage flood risks. The feedback we’ve received, alongside the environmental assessment work we’re now progressing, will help us to achieve this.

“There will be another opportunity to have a say on the project, as we’ll be holding at least one more phase of consultation before we submit our application for development consent.”

To keep up to date with the project you can subscribe for updates by visiting the website www.lincsreservoir.co.uk/stay-informed/register/. The project email [email protected] and freephone 0800 915 4291 continue to be available if people would like to get in touch. You can also contact us via our freepost address: Freepost Lincolnshire Reservoir.