Residents and businesses invited to help shape the future of Boston town centre

Residents and businesses are being invited to help “redefine the heart of Boston” by sharing their aspirations for the future of the town centre.

Boston's Market Place. Photo: Julie Perrot

Boston Borough Council has launched a consultation on the Boston Town Centre Strategy and Action Plan which seeks to engage members of the community and businesses to help shape the development of the area.

A spokesperson for the authority said: “The council is committed to working in partnership with businesses, residents and partners to revitalize the high street and the surrounding public realm, making the town centre a place to be proud of, a place recognised for its great heritage and a place that is cherished by its diverse communities to work, live and enjoy leisure time in.

“As part of the process, various avenues for participation have been established, including public engagement sessions, online surveys, and interactive workshops. The intention is to gather a diverse range of perspectives and ideas to inform the strategy and action plan effectively.”

Strait Bargate in Boston's town centre. Photo by Julie Perrot

"Listening to the community and businesses is at the core of this endeavour," says Coun Dale Broughton, Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for the Town Centre. “We see the importance of our town centre as a key economic hub that supports the vibrancy of this great borough and that is also a key focal point for those who reside within our local neighbourhoods. We believe seeking ways to further unlock the potential of the town centre, working as we do with our partners, is going to be incredibly important if our high street is going to survive the many challenges it faces."

The Boston Town Centre Strategy and Action Plan aims to address a variety of themes that relate to the high street, including clean and safe, open for business, culture, heritage and events, and transformation. The council says the input from the consultation will be “instrumental” in confirming and identifying key priorities, guiding decisions, and allocating resources effectively.

Coun Anne Dorrian, Leader of the council, said. "The town centre is the heart of our town, and its vitality is crucial to our identity. It’s incredibly important that local residents feel able to work with us to help shape the future of Boston Town Centre because their views and opinions really matter! Collectively, we want Boston to be known as a place that brings communities together to enjoy quality public realm and open spaces that magnify the national heritage of the town whilst supporting a vibrant retail and hospitality experience."

The consultation process runs until Sunday, October 15. The council says it will help it to finalise the Boston Town Centre Strategy and Action Plan for 2023 to 2027 entitled ‘A Town Centre for Everyone’. This will be considered by Boston Borough Council’s Cabinet this autumn.

The spokesperson added: “All Boston residents, business owners, and stakeholders are encouraged to participate and lend their voices to this significant initiative. Whether through public engagement sessions, online surveys, or interactive workshops, every perspective matters in charting the course for a dynamic and thriving town centre.”