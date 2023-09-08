Residents at care home lend their ears to live music performance

Residents joined in with the singing, and clapped along as the band performed their finale song When the Saints Go Marching In. The hospitality team at the home also provided a spread of sweet and savoury treats for guests to enjoy during the show.General Manager, Zoe Postgate said, “Our residents and guests had a wonderful day singing along with the wonderful performers. We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at the Chater Lodge Care Home as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents, and this was one of our favourites!”